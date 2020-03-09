The Cody Culture Club program: Challenging the Canyon, A Family Man Builds a Dam,is 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn.
It’s the story of the family of the construction engineer who lived at the Buffalo Bill Dam site during the construction. Local author and historian, Beryl Churchill, whose family homesteaded the area in 1910, will tell of the history of the dam and the life of D.W. Cole’s family.
Advance purchase of tickets is recommended. Contact Rachel Lee at (307) 578-4009, or visit centerofthewest.org/codycultureclub or The Cody Culture Club page on Facebook.
