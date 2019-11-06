Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 29, 10:34 p.m., three units and 14 personnel responded to carbon monoxide alarm at 1943 Beck. Investigated. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Oct. 31, 2:39 p.m., two units and 26 personnel responded to alarm at 343 33rd St. Cancelled. Time in service: 11 minutes.
Oct. 1, 4:02 p.m, four units and 16 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident at intersection of Road 7GQ and WYO 296. Assisted emergency medical services. Time in service: 1 hour 58 minutes.
Nov. 3, 12:12 a.m., three units and 10 personnel responded to report of one-vehicle accident at Rivers Bend. Investigated. Time in service: 13 minutes.
