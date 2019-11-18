Area residents are invited to join the Northwest College Office of Intercultural Programs Wednesday for Saudi Arabian Culture Night. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center.
Hosted by NWC international students as part of the International Education Week celebration, the evening will include discussion and a multimedia presentation given by students about the traditions, history and culture of Saudi Arabia.
After the presentation, attendees will be able to sample traditional Saudi foods, including kabsa (a traditional rice and chicken dish), margoog (a meat stew), falafel (a dish made of ground chickpeas and spices, usually made into fritters) and hummus (a chickpea dip).
Additionally, students will write attendees’ names in Arabic, and those who wish to can participate in a brief quiz to test their knowledge after the presentation.
This event is free and open to the public.
Currently, NWC is hosting 68 international students, plus one international scholar. This semester, 29 different countries are represented on campus.
For more information, contact Intercultural Program manager Amanda Enriquez at Amanda.Enriqez@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6424.
