The tale of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet who longed to become a real, live boy, came to life Jan. 18 when the Missoula Children’s Theatre and more than 50 local students performed an original, musical adaptation of this classic tale.
The local cast featured Joshua Sauers as Pinocchio, Jaedyn Hampton as the Blue Fairy, Sadie Becker as Jiminy Cricket, Annie DeAtley as the villainous fox and Kitty DeAtley as the mischievous cat. Also featured were Hannah Sauers, Kadence Christofferson and Brenika Frandsen as puppets, Molly Buckles as Pinocchio’s tough friend Candlewick, and Rose Whelan, Sophia Alexander, Jaxson Hartwig, Colter Christofferson, Alana Struemke, Megan Pederson, Kylie Warner, Emily Robertson and Jillian Nordberg as Candlewick’s crew.
Completing the ensemble: Aurora Hansen, Jaida Brice, Mary Dillon, Lilly Becker, Samantha Struemke, Jackson Donchak, Mia McMinn, Anastasia Struemke, Micah Grant and Deacon Poley appeared as urchins. Hannah Warner, Ember Poley, Maddie LaFrentz, Mckinley George, Anna Wille, Hayden Grant, Oriah Olson, Jessy Dillon, Emma Wilkerson, Paloma Russell, Cable Todd, Amanda Dillon, Dallas Goodman, Willow Todd, Lily Sweet, Austin Corbin, Isabella Alexander and Iggy Russell as the school kids. Abrielle Hartwig, Isabel Andrews, Adalin Nordberg, Jacob Sauers, Kearra Goodman, Ashlyn Brice, Ava Wille, Ronnie Goodman, Lauren Robertson, Hyrum Laing and Addison Egger played as the masterfully crafted toys. Tessa Hernandez, Sierra Strunk, Meadow Todd and Abigail LaFrentz served as assistant directors throughout the week.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Cody is presented locally by the Park County Arts Council with funding provided in part by a grant from the Montana Arts Council, the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Dan Stevens with Edward Jones Investments.
