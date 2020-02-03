Nathan Doerr, the new Willis McDonald IV Curator of Natural Science at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, will be featured in the Draper Natural History Museum’s Lunchtime Expedition lecture series Thursday.
The event will start at 12:15 p.m. in the Coe Auditorium.
The new curator has previously been a naturalist at Grand Teton National Park, executive director of the Sheridan County Museum, and curator of education at the Wyoming State Museum.
Doerr will speak about his background and the lunchtime series’ monthly schedule.
