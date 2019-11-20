Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 9, 9:54 a.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 100 Valley Ranch Road. Canceled. Time in service: 9 minutes.
Nov. 9, 9:07 p.m., five units and 18 personnel responded to report of smoke in wall at 54 WYO 120 North, space No. 5. Discovered smoke coming from outlet behind siding. Time in service: 53 minutes.
Nov. 10, 7:24 p.m., four units and 15 personnel responded to vehicle accident at milepost 72, WYO 120 South. Investigated. Time in service: 41 minutes.
Nov. 11, 11:26 a.m., four units and 18 personnel responded to report of ruptured gas line on County Road 3CX. Stood by for Black Hills Energy. Time in service: 2 hours 59 minutes.
Nov. 13, 4:59 p.m., three units and 17 personnel responded to alarm at 147 Cooper Lane. Investigated. Time in service: 16 minutes.
Nov. 14, 11:05 a.m., one units and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 1827 Stampede. Canceled. Time in service: 2 minutes.
Nov. 14, 3:14 p.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident at 1807 Sheridan. Investigated. Time in service: 11 minutes.
Nov. 14, 3:53 p.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 1507 Eighth St. Canceled. Time in service: 2 minutes.
Nov. 16, 10:17 a.m., one unit and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 215 Robert St. home. Canceled. Time in service: 4 minutes.
Nov. 16, 3:55 p.m., five units and 22 personnel responded to water flow alarm at Cody Labs, 119 Road 2AB. Investigated. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Nov. 17, 1:16 p.m., three units and 17 personnel responded to request to assist law enforcement at 37 North Ridge Drive. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Nov. 17, 5:19 p.m., three units and 21 personnel responded to report of truck and trailer blown over by wind at WYO 120 South and US 14-16-20. Investigated. Time in service: 41 minutes.
Nov. 18, 9:09 a.m., three units and 18 personnel responded to alarm at 68 Sunset Rim. Investigated. Time in service: 31 minutes.
