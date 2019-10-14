Only a few spots remain for area residents who are interested in traveling to Bolivia with the Northwest College Photographic Communications Department during a March 2020 field studies trip. The group will depart from Billings either March 5 or 6.
As with previous field studies classes, students enrolling for the two-credit course will have the opportunity to participate in the photographic exhibit that will open in May 2020. There is also a one credit option for those who just want to travel with the group but not participate in the exhibit.
Highlights of the trip include touring the city of La Paz, exploration of Lake Titicaca and the Cordillera Real until arriving in Copacabana, trout fishing at the foot of Condoriri with a local guide, and experiencing village life and local traditions.
There will be three preparatory classes before the trip in January and February to inform students about the culture and history of the sites they’ll encounter on the trip.
Throughout the excursion, participants will have free time in addition to the organized activities, plus many opportunities to photograph the sites and scenery of Bolivia.
Costs include travel and personal expenses, plus tuition and fees for the course. The trip will be facilitated by Diego Kraidelman.
Those who wish to attend or learn more are encouraged to contact Anthony Polvere, NWC associate professor and coordinator of photography, at Anthony.Polvere@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6455.
