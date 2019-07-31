Many people think carnival workers do their job because it is the only type of employment they can get.
This is anything but true for two who worked the Park County Fair last week.
Jesse Oconsa and Stacie Scott both found the traveling carnival appealing because of the adventure.
Scott has worn-in features scarred from hard work. She wears a friendly smile and speaks in a musky voice.
She is outgoing and willing to help. She was watching over a goldfish a child had won as if they were family friends rather than strangers.
Scott was born and raised in Riverton on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Her family owned a traveling show. She said her mother was a gypsy and passed her restless blood on to Scott.
Scott said people see gypsies as troublemakers but this is anything but the case.
“We bring the fun to you guys,” Scott said. “We want to entertain.”
Oconsa joined the carnival when he literally jumped on when it came to his town one day.
He liked the idea of traveling and meeting new people which he said fits his overflowing personality.
Oconsa like Scott works for a game booth.
He said he is not paid to be outgoing, it is the way he is.
Still, the carnival can be hard work at times. Both Oconsa and Scott recall visiting St. George, Utah, this summer at temperatures reaching above 120 degrees.
Each worker has to set up their booth, which can take 1-4 hours.
Along with work, traveling with the carnival is anything but luxurious.
The company travels 8-10 places a summer leaving workers only enough time to do laundry and get situated before getting back on the trailer.
Oconsa does not travel alone. He met his wife at a grocery store when he was a cashier and now they travel together on the carnival.
As a whole, all the employees are family.
“Everyone who works here is family one way or another,” Scott said. “We try to look out for each other.”
Still, times can get rough.
Scott said like any family they have battles. But she said they are not the stereotypical drug addicts people portray them to be.
Scott describes her carnival family as a military in itself.
She said they have a sergeant, they keep each other in line, and take care of their own.
“We ride ’till the wheels go off,” Scott said.
And they delight those who come to ride the rides.
On Thursday, best friend trio Tacey Tajan, Claudia Preator and Kindyle Floy said they look forward to the fair.
Floy said she arrived with her friends at exactly 12:17 p.m. and planned to stay until the rides closed at midnight.
“It’s the best time of the whole season,” Preator said.
Floy said her favorite ride is the zipper because she feels like she is standing in one place doing back flips.
Tajan favors the swings because she says from a distance they look slow but once on the ride they feel fast and the view is great.
