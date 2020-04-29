When Single Track Spirits staff heard about the need for hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic, they knew they had many of the necessary ingredients laying around to help out.
The only thing missing for the Cody business was past experience in producing a hand-cleaning solution.
“It’s a little bit different in that we have to make the alcohol at a higher proof,” said Ben Westesen, an owner and distiller. “Besides that, it’s just mixing to the World Health (Organization) formula with those other components.”
Single Track is a small-batch distillery founded by Tom Pettinger in 2011. It uses a Vendome copper-pot still to create distillate that is then aged for 15-60 months in 53-gallon charred oak barrels.
The distillery produces about a dozen bottles per year.
“You sit and read about all the things going on and we just want to do what we can to help,” Westesen said. “It seemed like the right thing to do.”
Single Track was able to acquire sanitizer additives like glycerin and hydrogen peroxide, allowing it to blend in with 50 gallons of mixed ethanol the business produced. They packaged the sanitizer and it is now ready for use with U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
The sanitizer will be used to serve Park County’s emergency medical services as need arises, Westesen said.
The Wyoming Business Council has been working with distilleries and county-level emergency management teams to supply areas of the state where sanitizer is needed most.
“There’s distilleries across the state and nation that are doing the same thing,” Westesen said. “Just doing what they can.”
Backwards Distillery in Casper, Koltiska Distillery in Sheridan, Melvin Brewing in Alpine, Wyoming Whiskey in Kirby and Jackson Hole Still Works and Grand Teton Distillery in Jackson are all jumping on the cause.
The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Trade Bureau has waived some of its formula approval policies in lieu of the current pandemic.
Single Track’s production capacity is admittedly small, but it used everything it had to make 190-proof alcohol to mix with supplies purchased by the state.
“We’ll be cranking at max capacity to get things out,” Westesen said prior to the production with a chuckle.
The WHO has posted its formula for making a hand sanitizer at who.int/gpsc/5may/Guide_to_Local_Production.pdf?ua=1.
