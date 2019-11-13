Rowdi Reign Barham was born Nov. 6, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Bailie and Ben Barham of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.
She joins an 18-month-old sister, Rebelle.
Grandparents are Dave and Sandy Allshouse, Sally and Karl Dedrick, and Danny Barham. Great grandparents are Tom and Mary Mercer.
Grady Ryan Vincent was born No. 4, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Erica and Shawn Vincent of Cody.
He weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces.
He joins 2-year-old brother Dane.
Grandparents are Dawn Lavoy, Troy Nygren, Jerold and Candi Vincent.
Isaiah Thomas Charles Higbie was born Nov. 9, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Aspen Higbie of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds.
Grandparents are Angela and Tony Higbie.
Carolynn Violet Laspina was born Nov. 7, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Amy and James Laspina of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Grandparents are Kathy and Danny Leonhardt.
