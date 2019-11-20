CIVIL ACTIONS
Heavens Peak Behavioral Health Services Inc. and Trinity Teen Solutions Inc. v. Patrick Thompson; The plaintiffs have submitted an affidavit requesting a judgement by default since Thompson has not filed an answer or any responsive plea to their complaint. They argue that Thompson owes them a combined $123,754.24 for unpaid services. Thompson alleges the plaintiffs misrepresented their services and breached their contracts and has filed a counterclaim.
Robert Bratton v. Yellowstone Regional Airport Joint Powers Board; The defendant’s motion to dismiss was granted. Bratton sued the airport for allegedly repeatedly flooding his property.
Wayne Fillinger v. James and Lauren Hamilton; The court ruled in favor of Fillinger that the defendants must pay $44,065.35 to him. In 2017, the defendants signed an agreement to repay a $50,000 loan to Fillinger. They have not made any payments since December 2018.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Wayne Wright II; Wright has waived his right to a speedy trial. He is accused of felony conspiracy to deliver meth and possession with intent to deliver meth, charges carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. Wright is accused of being involved with Bill Lee and other meth associates from January-August 2017.
State v. Vincente Padilla; A $5,000 cash bond was posted for Padilla. He is no longer in custody. Padilla is facing charges for burglary, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Padilla is accused of stealing $700 of firearm equipment from a Powell trailer in April.
State v. Amy Lopez; The defendant has submitted a pretrial memorandum including potential witnesses John Lee, Amanda Gill, Zack Fink, Samantha Mickelson, Lee Bentley, Shad Carter and herself. Lopez is accused of conspiracy to deliver meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver and unlawful delivery of meth, combined charges carrying up to 60 years in prison and $75,000. She is alleged to have directly associated with now federally imprisoned inmate Bill Lee for the purpose of trafficking narcotics, an activity authorities followed from January 2017-February 2018. Lopez has been in custody since July 3 with $50,000 cash only bond set.
State v. Carl Watts; Watt’s competency and bond modification hearing will be continued at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 5. He is facing charges for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography, a felony considered sexual exploitation of a child, carrying a 5-12 year prison sentence and up to $10,000 fine. Watts is accused of possessing and posting on social media site Tumblr six different photos that constitute as blatant child pornography.
