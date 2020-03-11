Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jared Parsons, $90; Judith Ursuy, $160; Tanner Elton, $140; Cristin Clarke, $110; Nikki Bustos, $90; Terrance Amick, $90; Jozie Tarr, $88; Debra Driesel, $90; Kim Lowe, $90. Moises Vega, $120; Aaron Paulson, $90; Mackenzie Scott, $105; Ronald Chouinard, $100; Jeremy Brod, $90; Robert Cartwright III, $110; Levi Simenson, $115; Randy Goodwill, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Christopher Ando, illegal stop lamps, $85; Cynthia Heath, invalid driver’s license, $125; Andrew Neff, driving under the influence of alcohol – 3rd in 10 years, $1,255; Kristin Watt, driving under the influence of alcohol, $955; Watt, driving under the influence of alcohol – 2nd in 10 years, open alcohol container and theft under $1,000, $1,387.28; Michael Newton Jr., illegal use of Game and Fish land and water, $150; Kristy Rentz, meeting or passing stopped school bus, $300; Rayanne Gerhardt, restricted driver’s license, $75; Angela Coley, driving under the influence of controlled substances – 2nd in 10 years and possession of controlled substances, $1,205; Cecil Leckliter, failure to carry driver’s license, $85; Michael Marshall, driving under the influence of controlled substances – 2nd offense in 10 years, not guilty; James Bushnell, following too closely, $75; Shannon Shroyer, invalid driver’s license, $135. Guy McClure, driving under the influence of alcohol, $905; Felicity Zaffarano, expired temporary license, possession of controlled substance, use of controlled substance, $1,155; Max Gallagher, failure to provide proof of insurance, $545; Debra Hays, no seat belt, $25; Jacqueline Anderson, faulty traffic control signals, $125; Zachary Hatmaker, interference with emergency calls, $405; Karrie Stone, invalid driver’s license, $125; Phernando Carrillo, use of controlled substance, $555.
