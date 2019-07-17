Meeteetse celebrates National Day of the Cowboy with a variety of events Friday and Saturday.
National Day of The American Cowboy Celebration runs 1-10 p.m. Saturday, starting with ranch rodeo, followed by free barbecue and entertainment in the back yard of the Oasis Motel. There will also be a live band, auction and recognition of local Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductees.
The Meeteetse Museums is hosting two free events. An outdoor concert is 6 p.m. Friday behind the Meeteetse Museums, featuring Miss V, the Gypsy Cowbelle and Ospa.
Sunday the museum will give a guided tour of the historic Double Dee Ranch starting on-site at 10:30 a.m., at no charge.
Miss V will be opening for the band, Ospa, with original songs and cowbilly favorites that draw from the heritage of Wyoming and the West. Following her performance, former Wyoming Poet Laureate and traditional Basque music expert David Romtvedt will join his group, Ospa.
The musical group will present music of Galicia, Ireland, Quebec and the Basque Country. Ospa will teach the audience about the cultural traditions behind each style of music, play samples, and discuss the similarities and differences between the musical types. They will also discuss how these traditions, especially the Basque, played a role in Wyoming’s cultural history.
Instruments introduced to the audience will include the violin, viola, diatonic button accordion, Basque trikitixa accordion, piano, Irish and Galician bagpipes, alboka, and the Basque and Galician style pandero. The performance is a cross-cultural learning experience for all ages with a focus on comparative music and historical Basque ties to Wyoming and Meeteetse.
Food will be available for purchase from Rosa’s and Ruben’s at the concert. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. The Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming Humanities are sponsoring the event.
This year, the tour of the historic Double Dee Ranch will be led by an array of folks, including Byron Bennett, Doug Johnston of the Forest Service and museum staff. Participants of the tour will gather at Meeteetse Museums and leave at 8:30 a.m. sharp. The museums encourage carpooling as there is limited space on site for parking. Those wanting to meet the tour on site and not travel with the group must arrive at the Double Dee by 10 a.m.
During the tour, participants will get to hear from Amelia Earhart about her visit to the ranch. If participants wish to have lunch at the Double Dee Ranch, they will hear Miss V perform a few of her songs.
Individuals may drive their own vehicles or arrange to carpool at the museum. Vehicles should have high clearance. Participants should also bring a picnic lunch, water, and appropriate clothing in case of a mountain shower. Depending on the flow of the Wood River, participants with high clearance may continue the tour to Kirwin on their own and then hike one mile to Amelia’s proposed cabin. The water in the Wood River crossing may be higher than normal due to above average rain and snow melt. A representative from the US Forest Service will be at the Double Dee Tour to update participants on the condition of the river and road to Kirwin.
For more information, call (307) 868-2423 or email info@meeteetsemuseums.org.
