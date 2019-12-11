Friday, December 13
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Cody Music Club’s Silver Tea, 2:30-4 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church.
Santa House, 5-7 p.m., City Park.
Tom and Kathy Walker perform, 6-8 p.m., The Chamberlin Inn.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, December 14
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
Open house, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody Country Art League.
Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners Christmas meeting and party, 10 a.m., Cody Library Grizzly Room. There will be a $10 handmade gift exchange, and show and tell. There are electric outlets and counters for carry-in potluck Christmas lunch.
Puppets on Parade: “Mary had a Little Lamb,” 10:30 a.m., Mountain View Community Church. Special music, treats, prizes and Frosty.
Cody Newcomers Club, 11 a.m., Irma Hotel Governor’s Room. Gift exchange and holiday fun. Guests are welcome.
Santa House, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-8 p.m., City Park.
Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre’s 22nd annual “Nutcracker Ballet,” 7-9 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Sunday, December 15
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Puppets on Parade: “Mary had a Little Lamb,” 10:30 a.m., Mountain View Community Church. Special music, treats, prizes and Frosty.
Santa House, 1-4 p.m., City Park.
Holiday Home Tour, 1-4 p.m., houses around Cody.
Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre’s 22nd annual “Nutcracker Ballet,” 2-4 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Monday, December 16
Cody
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Holly Jolly Trolley - Christmas Lights Tour, first hour tour at 5:30 p.m., last at 8:30. Leave from Albertsons parking lot.
Tuesday, December 17
Cody
Holiday Meet and Greet with Dr. Bryce Lord, 4:30-6 p.m., Cody Regional Health.
Holly Jolly Trolley - Christmas Lights Tour, first hour tour at 5:30 p.m., last at 8:30. Leave from Albertsons parking lot.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
