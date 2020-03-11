Friday, March 13th
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Art, Art, Art Class Series for kids K-2, 2:30-4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Local auditions for Wild West Spectacular the Musical, 5:30-7 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Lacy Nelson performing, 6-8 p.m., The Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., Cody VFW.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, March 14th
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
SPIN Cody 2020, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rec Center.
Cody’s Got Talent Auditions, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Cody Cattle Company.
Cody Newcomers Club, 11 a.m., Irma Hotel Governor’s Room. Talk by Sabine Oexmann Born, owner of So Social, Inc on the power of social media. Guests welcome.
Caribbean Nights, 7-9 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Food, drinks and live music with John Roberts y Pan Blanco. Tickets cost $30 and may be purchased online.
Powell
Weavers and Spinners Guild, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gestalt Studios. Program on weaving and twinning fram loom weaving.
Sunday, March 15th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, March 16th
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., VFW hall.
Roundtable talk on coronavirus, noon, Cody Club Room.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), Mondays, 6:30-8 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, find us on Facebook at Yellowstone Harmony Chorus or call Cathy Wacaser (307) 272-1544.
Tuesday, March 17th
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., VFW hall.
Cody Improvement Project information meeting, 10-11 a.m., Cody Club Room.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Makeshift Meetups: Cody, 6-8 p.m., Tilt/Shift Brands, 726 Stone St.
Powell
Polecat Ramblers Camping Club potluck and meeting, 5 p.m., Weed & Pest. For more information call Linda, (307) 754-9197.
Heart Mountain Roller Derby Practice, 6 p.m., Park County Fairgrounds.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Powell National Guard Armory. For information call (307) 762-3536, (253) 313-3639 or (307) 460-8016.
