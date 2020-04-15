Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 10, 12:01 p.m., mile marker 61 on WYO 14-16-20 E. Smoke plume, investigated and turned over to BLM. Five units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 45 minutes.
April 11, 10:34 a.m., 1031 Elm Ave. Smell of gas, investigated. Three units and 72 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
April 11, 8:30 p.m., 2126 Gail Lane. Possible structure fire, investigated and was burn barrel. Three units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 10 minutes.
