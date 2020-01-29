Unlike a great many other regions of the American West, the Absaroka Mountains have never undergone a great deal of mineral extraction. Certainly the mines at Kirwin created a great deal of buzz in their day, although they were ultimately incapable of living up to these expectations. John Painter and a few others did their best to secure some precious metals up Sunlight Creek amid the cliffs of Stinking Water Peak. Even Buffalo Bill and his cronies developed a claim up the South Fork on Needle Creek, although it too failed to produce any meaningful pay dirt.
Perhaps the least known of the few mining regions located in Park County is the Gold Reef Mining District. Scattered among the crags of a steep cirque below Franc’s Peak, access to the site is exceptionally strenuous. And at an elevation of over 11,000 feet above sea level, the remote location and rugged topography of the Gold Reef region makes getting to the mines one of the most breathtaking excursions anywhere in Park County.
The original claims at Gold Reef were filed in 1894 and work continued sporadically at the site until 1914. The targets of this mining endeavor were four gold veins that emerged from the rock on a northern spur of Franc’s Peak. If these ore deposits had existed in a more convenient location, the Gold Reef might have been more noteworthy, but throughout its history the mine struggled to bring in the machinery and modern technology necessary to make the extraction profitable. Although a wagon road once reached the mines, transportation costs were staggering and likely contributed to its eventual closure. And despite its beautiful setting, the logistics of such lonely, arduous, and faraway mining work were clearly hard to overcome.
Little has been recorded about the operations of the mine or the miners who worked there. Otto Franc made a note in his diary on December 24, 1902: “Cloudy, mild; the Gold Reef Mining Company’s outfit goes by and gets some beef.” One can assume these were miners coming down off the mountain for the holiday.
For much of its operation the mines were owned by a group of investors from Chicago. These businessmen apparently had little practical familiarity with mining nor any interest in the day-to-day activities of the mining enterprise. Only a few ever even bothered to visit their remote Wyoming business venture
One particularly amusing story recounts two Chicago saloon owners who had acquired the mines, sight unseen. They came to Meeteetse and hired a local guide to show them their purchase. As they began their climb up the mountain they both soon needed a break as they were out of shape and unaccustomed to the altitude. As they fought to gain their breath and muster the energy to continue their ascent one of the investors looked at the other and asked “Do you know anything about mining?” The other replied “No, I thought you did!” With that they immediately headed back down the mountain and returned to Chicago without ever visiting their unreachable investment.
Many perceptive locals have long speculated that the Gold Reef Mine was a fraudulent operation meant to generate hype among eastern investors and swindle them into perpetually employing miners in what was clearly an unprofitable venture.
Although tough to definitively prove, this theory makes a great deal of sense. Considering the relatively high wages earned through grimy and strenuous mining work, the temptation to defraud management would have been high, especially with the minimal oversight exhibited at Gold Reef. As many mining pursuits were drying up across the American West in the early twentieth century, there was a clear and significant financial incentive in preserving any mining work still obtainable. The fact that production at the Gold Reef mines did not immediately cease when the unprofitability of the operation became apparent suggests some degree of deception and fraud.
Having been abandoned over one hundred years ago, all that remains today of this historical mining complex consists of numerous structural ruins and adits. The wind and extreme weather at this high elevation has broken up much of the evidence of historic human occupation, although the undeterred visitor will still find plenty of history to investigate.
Climbing to the mines requires a good deal of physical conditioning, but is unquestionably well worth the effort. Vistas are spectacular, and on a clear day, the Tetons are visible from some of the higher ridges. A more scenic location is difficult to imagine. Only accessible from early July to late September, the window of opportunity to reach the site is relatively small. At this altitude summer is short, but intense. Climbing up and down steep slopes of lush sedges, slippery scree, and abundant wildflowers, it is hard to conceive of a more perfect way to appreciate our big backyard.
