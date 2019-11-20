People will have no shortage of homemade items to check out at the annual Crisis Intervention Services Craft Fair on Saturday.
The event is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cody Auditorium and costs $2 for adults, with children younger than 10 free.
CIS executive director Lisa Peterman said this year’s event is again sold out, with 72 booths filled. Most of those are vendors, with an additional group of nonprofits represented, many offering raffles.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” she said. “A lot of people turn out.”
Last year roughly 2,000 people – not counting children – attended the event throughout the day.
This year concessions will be provided by the Hickory Street food truck with breakfast, lunch and snacks.
What will be available to purchase on the tables is vast.
People will be there doing shadow boxes and paintings, calligraphy, knitted hats and scarves, ornaments, jewelry, hand-painted and handcrafted wood crafts.
A fair bit of wildlife photography will be available for purchase, as well as clay figurines, wreaths, homemade candles and soaps and homemade signs.
“There’s lots of Christmas stuff,” Peterman said.
That includes apple-smoked cheese and gift boxes. People may also view engraved jewelry and knives, horseshoe wall decor, pottery, soaps and soy candles, not to mention crocheted items, mosaic animal skulls, homemade infused vinegars and drinking vinegars.
Raffle prizes from the nonprofits include wine baskets, a bread basket and scarves.
“There’s lots of different things,” she said. “It’s just a great day.”
