Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Aaron Ilg, 41, warrant, Oct. 15
Ryan Rouze, 33, violation protection order, Oct. 16
Glen Davison, 29, warrant, falsely reporting a crime, failure to comply with probation conditions, Oct. 18
Stacey Henderson, 32, prisoner transport, Oct. 21
Traffic
Deer needs to be removed from County Road 6WX in Cody, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 13.
Large chunks of ice on WYO 120 North in Cody, 8:15 a.m. Oct. 14.
Semi truck broken down on WYO 120 North in Cody on the north side of Skull Creek Pass. The vehicle is broken down on the southbound side of the road and is waiting for help which will come in several hours from Montana, 2:20 p.m. Oct. 14.
Caller said there are four dogs chasing cars that almost got hit on Lane 8 ½ in Powell, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
Yellow dog laying in the middle of WYO 295 in Powell, 8:35 a.m. Oct. 15.
A square, 1 ton hay bale laying in the middle of the road on County Road 2BE in Cody, 11:25 a.m. Oct. 16.
Red calf out near the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 11 in Powell, 8:50 p.m. Oct. 16.
Woman said her husband hit a deer this morning near the intersection of Lane 5 and WYO 114 in Powell. There were no injuries or blockage. The car is still on Lane 5 by the highway and has a wrecker in route, 7:40 a.m. Oct. 17.
REDDI report filed on red Ford crew cab truck traveling east on US 14-16-20 West, driving very slowly all over the road, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 17.
Vehicle parked in pull out on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse since last night, 5:50 p.m. Oct. 17.
A car and a deer collided on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 7:35 p.m. Oct. 17.
Woman said a black truck kicked up a rock at her windshield which broke the surface. She said it occurred on Lane 11 in Powell. She is now waiting to talk to deputies at the Good2Go gas station on Main Street in Ralston, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18.
Rail lost off trailer on County Road 3CX in Cody. It is metal and three inches in diameter and one foot long. Reported at 3:20 p.m. Oct. 18.
Orange and yellow dump truck has been flying up and down Viking Drive in Cody all day, 4:55 p.m. Oct. 18.
Vehicle partially blocking road on Lane 9 in Powell. It was towed at 11 a.m. Oct. 19.
REDDI report filed on truck all over the road from County Road 6EH. The driver also appeared to be doing drugs while driving, 4:55 p.m. Oct. 19.
Other
Whitney Drive in Cody resident would like to talk to somebody about someone taking down a fence, 9:10 Oct. 13.
Charolais bull running the fence with caller’s bull on Road 2 in Powell, 11:05 a.m. Oct. 13.
Domestic dispute between male and female on Sunburst Drive in Cody with two children involved. The female said she is OK but there was alcohol involved and guns in the residence. She said the man struck her sister across the face but is refusing medical help at this time, 9:20 p.m. Oct. 13.
Male found dead at property on Lane 5 in Powell, 5:25 a.m. Oct. 14.
Woman said her husband is throwing things around and yelling on Road 6 in Powell, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 14.
Horses out of their fencing near the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 11 in Powell, 3:35 a.m. Oct. 15.
Woman stopped by the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive and said her ex-husband violated a bond condition by contacting their daughter, 12:20 p.m. Oct. 15.
Elderly man ran out of oxygen and is being belligerent and intoxicated on Franklin Street in Meeteetse, 7 p.m. Oct. 16.
Possible child abuse reported on Road 7 in Powell, 11:05 a.m. Oct. 17.
People reported hunting after dark near the intersection of County Road 6WX and Davis Draw Road in Cody, 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
Caller reported eight horses have not been fed on Lane 8 in Powell, 6:35 p.m. Oct. 19.
Woman on Bog Road in Cody said her boyfriend pushed her and she just wants to get her stuff. She said both parties have been drinking as of 11:40 p.m. Oct. 19.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Timothy Bennett, 39, probation and parole violation, Oct. 17
Michael Osborne, 18, warrant, Oct. 18
Nathan Wilson, 31, probation and parole violation, Oct. 18
Brett McKinley, 44, warrant, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude police, Oct. 18
Pakus Eckhardt, 31, warrant, Oct. 19
Disturbance
Yelling and screaming coming from residence on 12th Street, starting to sound physical at 8:20 p.m. Oct. 16.
Noisy dog barking for the last two hours. Marlisa Lane caller doesn’t know the exact address but it is a blue house north of 2902 29th Street with a long driveway, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 17.
Disturbance reported from the back parking lot of Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors on 17th Street, 10:50 p.m. Oct. 17.
White and brown shar pei dog barking nonstop and running at large on Bleistein Avenue at 3:40 a.m. Oct. 17. Caller is unsure who the dog belongs to.
Neighbor’s dog barking for the last few hours on River View Avenue, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
Traffic
Black GMC SUV parked in handicap spot at Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 15.
There was an accident involving two vehicles near the Dollar Store on Yellowstone Avenue, 11:55 a.m. Oct. 15.
There were three teenagers in a red Chevrolet Trailblazer speeding near Meadow Lane Avenue and 14th Street around 4:20 p.m. Oct. 15.
Grey Mitsubishi turned off of Cody Avenue and traveled southbound on Eighth Street, missing the turn and driving up on the sidewalk before the male driver was able to get it back under control. The caller said he would like the driver warned, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
Fender bender involving a blue Mazda and white Dodge Ram near the intersection of 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue. They are parked in front of Game Haven at 5 p.m. Oct. 25.
Driver near Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Avenue driving erratically and screaming profanities at people, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 15.
Green Ford Explorer did not stop while the bus had its stop sign out near the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue at 3 p.m. Oct. 16. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Walmart.
Red Toyota truck did not stop for a bus stop sign on Sheridan Avenue near the Park County Courthouse, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 16.
Abandoned camper at Walmart, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 16.
Accident involving two vehicles at Walmart, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 17. There were no injuries or blockage.
Blue Audi ran bus stop sign near Best of the West Productions on West Yellowstone Avenue, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 17.
Road hazard on Yellowstone Avenue, 11 p.m. Oct. 17.
Black Ford sitting in parking lot at Bargain Box on 13th Street for the last couple days of days, 9 a.m. Oct. 18.
White pickup did not stop for bus stop sign near the intersection of 29th Street and Mountain View Drive, 2:35 p.m. Oct. 18.
Car parked on 14th Street sidewalk, 11:05 p.m. Oct. 18.
Vehicle parked in a handicap space at Mountain View Manor on 11th Street with no stickers, 12:20 p.m. Oct. 19. The caller did not have a description for the vehicle and the plate numbers were invalid.
Road hazard on 17th Street hill at 9 a.m. Oct. 20.
Fender bender between blue Kia and blue truck near the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 9:50 a.m. Oct. 20.
Vehicle parked near storage area at Ace Hardware that does not belong there, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 20.
Vehicle stolen from Rumsey Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21.
A vehicle hit a mailbox near the intersection of E Avenue and Bakken Avenue, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 21.
There was an accident involving a 1992 red Buick and a silver Dodge truck at Walmart, towards the back row in front of liquor store, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 21.
Other
There were two padlocks cut at the Senior Center on 16th Street. One cut lock was found but it appears nothing was stolen, 8:10 a.m. Oct. 15.
Citizen would like to talk with an officer about something that happened on the school bus in the morning near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. Reported at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15.
Bike found laying down next to power box on Sheridan Avenue, 10:25 a.m. Oct. 15.
Surface Pro computer in brown carrying case lost from Livingston Elementary School on 12th Street, 11:40 a.m. Oct. 15.
Woman said two large dogs attacked her on 11th Street, but did not bite her. She called in the attack at 12:05 p.m. Oct. 15.
Report of a 60 year old having hallucinations on 34th Street, 12:10 p.m. Oct. 15.
Truck drove through the Yankee Car Wash and caused damage on the east end of Big Horn Avenue. The truck is no longer on the scene as of 2:15 p.m. Oct. 15.
Woman said Cedar Lane neighbor has an aggressive dog and she is afraid she might be attacked, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 15.
Accident involving 26-year-old employee at Gunn’s Auto Repair on Robert Street, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17.
Individual used bad checks to pay for $10,000 worth of equipment at Bomgaars on 17th Street, 11:25 a.m. Oct. 17.
Small purple wallet with four credit cards and a driver’s license inside missing from Wells Fargo bank on Sheridan Avenue since Oct. 15. Reported at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 17.
Officers investigated three younger males in a blue Toyota Highlander possibly smoking marijuana near Tractor Supply Company on Yellowstone Avenue, 2:35 p.m. Oct. 17.
Nuisance complaint filed from Pioneer Avenue, 6:40 p.m. Oct. 17.
Officers conducted drug related investigations at Hugh Smith Park on 19th Street, 7:05 p.m. Oct. 17.
Woman said someone accessed the house she is taking care of on Wyoming Avenue, 8:15 a.m. Oct. 18.
A female has questions about her neighbor’s cameras on Sheridan Avenue, 8:15 a.m. Oct. 18.
Officers conducted drug related investigations at Juby’s Trailer Court on 19th Street, 9:35 a.m. Oct. 18.
Sagebrush Street woman said her daughter was assaulted by another teenager, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 18.
A lot of .22 ammo and magazines on roadway near the intersection of Kent Avenue and Covey Court, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 18.
People laying on the ground outside Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue, 1:55 a.m. Oct. 19.
Horse trailer left outside of the Super 8 Motel on Yellowstone Avenue with horses inside all night. The caller is concerned for the horses at 7:05 a.m. Oct. 19.
Pink camo wallet with driver’s license, credit cards and Social Security card lost from Big Horn Cinemas on Big Horn Avenue, 11:55 a.m. Oct. 19.
iPhone 6 in black case with a screen protector lost at Dorse Miller Park on Newton Avenue, 12:25 p.m. Oct. 19.
Person issued a bad check at Ace Hardware on 17th Street on Oct. 6. Reported at 9:20 a.m. Oct. 21.
Goodturn Drive resident is receiving threats via phone. They reported the crime at the Cody Law Enforcement Center at 10:50 a.m. Oct. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.