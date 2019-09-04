Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Dog barking a lot at night and all day on Wyoming Avenue in Meeteetse, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 31.
Traffic
Trash can lid in road on County Road 6UU in Cody, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
Roll over crash on Lane 9 in Powell. One man is outside the car, 7:55 a.m. Aug. 27.
Panorama Lane in Cody closed until 3 p.m. Aug. 27 due to road blockage. Reported at 9:10 a.m. Aug. 27.
White school bus parked near the intersection of County Road 6MR and Sheep Mountain Lane in Cody for six days. The caller can hear shooting from the direction of the bus and thinks someone is living out there, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 27.
REDDI report filed on possible drunk driver at the Good2Go gas station in Ralston. The caller said they convinced the person in the dark colored Dodge 2500 pickup with unknown plates to pull over and stop.
Trailer parked on State Street in Meeteetse blocking view for people turning onto the highway, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 29.
Crash involving one vehicle on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse. There were no injuries but the airbags deployed, 2:45 p.m. Aug. 29.
Semi broke down with reflectors out on WYO 120 North in Cody, 2:45 a.m. Aug. 30.
Red angus cows on road near the intersection of Quarter Horse Lane and County Road 2AB in Cody, 7:40 a.m. Aug. 30.
Driver cited for passing a parked school bus on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 30.
About 12 cows on highway at Willwood corner of WYO 295 in Powell, 11:05 a.m. Aug. 31.
Vehicle abandoned about 0.75 miles from the highway on WYO 120 South in Cody, 6:10 p.m. Aug. 31.
Other
Deceased male found at home on McCullough Road in Cody after not responding to phone calls, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 25.
Chickens killed on Lane 6 in Powell, 8:40 a.m. Aug. 26.
Woman lost her wallet with driver’s license, Social Security number, debit and credit cards inside near the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue in Cody, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 26.
Female reported from Walmart that she lost her True Grocer debit card. She called her bank and the card was cancelled by someone else, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
Man on US 14-16-20 West in Cody said he is trying to leave his husband and he won’t let him. The confrontation is verbal not physical, 1 p.m. Aug. 26.
Woman has three horses or mules in her pasture, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 26.
People are harassing customers at Blackwater Creek Ranch on U.S. 14-16-20 West in Cody, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
Man on Lane 9 in Powell said at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 27 two black males from Dish and Direct TV came to his house and wanted him to change from Direct TV to Dish. He said one was 40 years old and the other 20 years old and he told them to leave. They were last seen heading west on Lane 9. Reported at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 27.
Welding equipment missing from Lane 9 in Powell, 12:55 p.m. Aug. 28.
WYO 114 in Powell man said he doesn’t have money and is need of schizophrenia medicine, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 28.
Resident on Road 11 in Powell would like their blue angel removed, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 29.
Elderly adult exploited on Road 8 in Powell, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 29.
Black truck occupied by two women and a passenger throwing cups and trash down Cooper Lane in Cody, about a half mile from where Cooper swings back to the west, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
Woman at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody said ex-boyfriend is refusing to return her belongings, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 30.
Man stealing gravel in a small tractor near the intersection of Road 20 and Lane 20 in Cody, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 30.
Woman at Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Avenue in Cody said her ex’s family is threatening to hurt her, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 30.
Buckskin horse with black mane and tail in her neighbor’s yard on Road 11 in Powell, 8:15 a.m. Aug. 31.
License plate stolen off vehicle on Jonathon Road in Powell, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 31.
Load of hay dumped near Pinnacle Bank on Sheridan Avenue in Cody, 2:20 p.m. Aug. 31.
Man came to residence on Whitney Drive in Cody and threw papers at the homeowner, 9:05 p.m. Aug. 31.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Stephanie Lee, 31, under the influence of a controlled substance, Aug. 27
Guadalupe Hernandez, 38, under the influence of a controlled substance, interference with a peace officer, possession of a deadly weapon, Aug. 27
Dean Clarke, 72, probation violation and violation of protection order, Aug. 28
Kaleb Rentz, 21, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Aug. 29
Ricki Martin, 27, warrant, Aug. 29
Kimbley McBride, 41, driving under the influence of alcohol, Aug. 30
Rodger Howard, 46, hit and crash – property damage, Aug. 31
Susan Fuller, 28, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Aug. 31
Heather Hetrick, 44, driving under the influence of alcohol and faulty headlights, Sept. 1
Disturbance
Loud music at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road, west of caller’s location, 11:35 p.m. Aug. 27.
Customers causing a disturbance at a business on West Yellowstone Avenue, 12:25 p.m. Aug. 28.
Man harassing people at Maverik gas station on 17th Street, 1:40 a.m. Aug. 29.
Neighbor’s dog barking all day on A Street, 5:10 p.m. Aug. 30. Reported as an ongoing issue.
East Carter Avenue dog barking for an hour or two at the first house on the right from 29th Street, 9:25 p.m. Aug. 30.
Caller’s son said he heard two gunshots on Cougar Avenue, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 30.
Neighbor’s dog on Birch Lane barking nonstop since 10 p.m. Caller is concerned because it is unusual for the neighbor to leave the dogs barking and was unable to contact them by phone or knocking on the door, 5 a.m. Aug. 31.
Dogs barking at two-story brown house on 14th Street. The Arizona Place caller said they bark a lot, 8:50 p.m. Aug. 31.
Traffic
People not stopping for construction near the intersection of Beck Avenue and 15th Street, 11:25 a.m. Aug. 27.
Man harassing tour bus driver near the Buffalo Bill Center of the West while headed west on Yellowstone Avenue, 8 a.m. Aug. 28.
Someone hit caller’s car while parked near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Rumsey Avenue, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 28.
Woman was following a vehicle near the Breadboard on 17th Street that was all over the road. The driver is now pulled over and slumped in their seat, 2 p.m. Aug. 28.
There was a three car accident near the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue involving a car that hit a tow truck, which caused the tow truck to hit another vehicle. All the vehicles are still on the scene as of 5:20 p.m. Aug. 28.
Crash on Freedom Street involving two vehicles. There was no injuries or blockage as of 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
Walmart crash involving two vehicles, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
People warned for jaywalking on Big Horn Avenue, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 29.
Man side-swiped two vehicles parked in front of Wells Fargo bank on Sheridan Avenue. He is in an older white van parked in front of the smoke shop, 6:10 p.m. Aug. 31.
Alger Avenue woman said her son stole her vehicle at 1 a.m. The vehicle has a magnetic pitbull sticker on the tail gate and a limited amount of gas. Her son is in a basketball jersey and shorts, 3:10 a.m. Sept. 1.
Other
Trucks parked in the car rental spots at Yellowstone Regional Airport on Roger Sedam Drive, 8:10 a.m. Aug. 27.
Woman at the Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Avenue said someone broke out the side window of her van, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 27.
Female said she is receiving threatening text messages from people at Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Avenue, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 27.
Woman said someone stole a cable box and some food from her home on 29th Street, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 28.
Woman on WYO 120 North said she is getting prank called multiple times by kids, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 28.
Female at Cedar Mountain Apartments on Pioneer Avenue said ex-boyfriend is following her and calling constantly, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
Intoxicated person left residence on E Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Aug. 28.
Man on 23rd Street said his neighbors are shooting a bow towards his house. He wants to know what constitutes a safe backstop, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 29.
Underage smokers caught at Cody High School on 10th Street, 9:55 a.m. Aug. 29.
Bicycle turned into Cody High School on 10th Street, 10:25 a.m. Aug. 29.
Turtle stuck in a crack in the cement near canal at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street, 10:40 a.m. Aug. 29.
Drug related investigation at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 29.
Woman on Mountain View Drive said her granddaughter is being harassed on Facebook, 1:35 p.m. Aug. 29.
Theft reported from Walmart at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 29.
Someone possibly trying to slash tires on Bleistein Avenue, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 29.
Man said he can’t find his key from when he was arrested and would like to speak with an officer about how to get his truck off the Walmart property since he has a no contact order in place, 6:10 p.m. Aug. 29.
Items missing from unit at the Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 30.
Dead deer in front of house on 37th Street, 11 a.m. Aug. 30.
Set of keys with red Garvin Motors silicone chain attached to a lanyard found at Walmart, 1:15 p.m. Aug. 30.
Mother said daughter threw a glass bowl of pennies at her on 11th Street, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 30.
Tall weeds reported on Blue Water Court, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 30.
Dead tree collapsing a pump house roof and there is also tall weeds at Robert Street residence, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 30.
A 10-speed bike left near dumpster Shoshone Trail North since this morning, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 30.
Federal Aviation Administration needs confirmation that a single-engine Cessna Centurion landed, that was scheduled down 30 minutes ago. The FAA did not receive confirmation it had landed. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 31.
Landlord has a rental property being used by scammers on Arizona Place, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 31.
Woman on 29th Street said man is harassing her on Facebook, asking for bank information, 2:55 a.m. Sept. 1.
Police warned two people at Walmart for violating the vagrancy ordinance, 12:50 p.m. Sept. 1.
Dark blue and white duffle bag found with clothes and prescriptions in it near the intersection of New Hope Drive and Ina Avenue, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2.
Someone stole about 100 hydrocodone pills from Red Butte Avenue residence the previous night, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 2.
Father said someone probably stole some items from his daughter’s purse at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street. They are by the upper lake in a white Buick Enclave, 6:05 p.m. Sept. 2.
Man would like to talk with an officer about his girlfriend possibly withholding checks from him, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.