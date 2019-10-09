Park County Fire District No. 2 is working on a history of the department and is reaching out to the community for help in gathering information.
Fire administrator Jerry Parker said the idea is to have something together by early next year, but there’s no rush.
“We’ll take any information we can get,” he said. “We’re done when we have enough.”
Now they’re reaching out to people for any information on the department’s history, and specifically pictures and names of past firefighters and chiefs.
They are missing photos of the following people – Harold Adix, Carl Baier, Albert Brucket, William Cowles, K.L. Crips, William Ellis, Estus Ellis, Harry Francis, Joe Freeborg, Paul Hindman, G.T. Holm, A.R. Holm, Robert Holm, Earl Kinkade, W.R. LeClere, William Leib, Harvey Micheals, James Nicola, Tom Peterson, Kenneth Pulse, E.F. Shaw, Paul Smith, Harold Stump, Tommy Taylor, Max Thompson, Jack Vogal, J.H. Vogel and C.A. Williams.
Other information they are looking for includes:
• Past chiefs of the rural fire department 1950-1974.
• Past board members of the fire district 1950-1974.
• Past city chiefs 1901-1933.
