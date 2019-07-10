Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 2, 1:39 p.m., four units and 19 personnel responded to report of smoke smell at 1807 Salsbury residence. Investigated. Time in service: 41 minutes.
July 2, 2:32 p.m., one unit and 27 personnel responded to alarm at 391 Road YXD. Cancelled. Time in service: 2 minutes.
July 2, 2:49 p.m., four units and 21 personnel responded to report of gas line hit at 4659 US 14A. Stood by for Black Hills Energy. Time in service: 56 minutes.
July 2, 7:58 p.m., three units and 22 personnel responded to report of carbon monoxide alarm at 1207 Alger residence. Investigated. Time in service: 8 minutes.
July 2, 7:33 p.m., four units and 17 personnel responded to vehicle accident at milepost 108, WYO 120 North. Assisted emergency medical services. Time in service: 47 minutes.
July 4, 6:57 a.m., two units and 27 personnel responded to report of pedestrian hit by vehicle at 16th and Sheridan. Assisted EMS. Time in service: 18 minutes.
July 4, 10:30 p.m., one unit and 27 personnel responded to report of fireworks at 938 19th St. residence. Cancelled. Time in service: 3 minutes.
July 5, 8:21 a.m., two units and 27 personnel responded to fire alarm at 1026 Meadow Lane residence. Investigated. Time in service: 9 minutes.
July 6, 12:37 p.m., four units and 19 personnel responded to report of motocycle versus vehicle accident at milepost 122, WYO 120 North. Removed passenger door from vehicle. Time in service: 2 hours 23 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.