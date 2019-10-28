Cody’s Bob Stevens will once again be the place to visit this Halloween – not for candy but for stuffed animals.
The 1013 Aspen resident said he’s been collecting teddy bears and other stuffed animals in preparation and will have plenty to go around for those who stop to trick-or-treat Halloween night.
