Self-esteem is the confidence in one’s own abilities, and is used to describe a person’s overall sense of self-worth or personal value. In other words, how much you appreciate and like yourself.
Self-esteem is not the same as ego. Ego has no knowledge base so it diverts attention to the self. Having a big ego is a negative trait and if you say someone has “a big ego,” then you are saying he is too full of himself. A big ego prevents that person from feeling empathy for other people.
Selfish people can’t put themselves in another person’s shoes and may be so blinded by their grandiose self-image that they cannot see the difference between the ego and the real self. Persons with big egos come across as arrogant, manipulative, selfish and “always right.”
With a good self-esteem, you can do something in confidence, will, and knowledge and actively to help others without looking for recognition for the self. Self-esteem is a feeling of contentment and acceptance with yourself. It is not complacency, but rather seeing the self with its strengths and flaws, and accepting that while we seek to be better people, it is OK to have flaws.
It is important to have healthy self-esteem because it affects everything about our thoughts, feelings and behavior. Self-esteem has a big impact on our mental health and our future. Having good self-esteem means that beliefs about yourself will generally be positive. You may experience difficult times in your life but you’ll probably be able to cope.
If you have low self-esteem, your beliefs about yourself will often be negative. You tend to focus on weaknesses or mistakes that you have made. You blame yourself for any difficulties in life that arise. You may have underlying beliefs and thoughts like ‘I’m not good enough,’
“I’m stupid” or “I’m worthless.”
It can be really tricky to tell if someone has a healthy or low self-esteem just from the way they act or what they do. Some people may come across as happy and confident but inside think they’re not good enough and worry about lots of small details about their day.
Low self-esteem can cause us to make self-destructive decisions such as tolerating mistreatment or harming ourselves (by using drugs or drinking too much, body image issues or becoming promiscuous, developing eating disorders or indulging in plastic surgeries), or harming others (bullying, cheating) in an effort either to make us love ourselves or to numb us to the pain of our own worthlessness.
Signs of low self-esteem include: saying negative things or being critical about yourself, focusing on your negatives and ignoring your achievements, thinking other people are better than you, or not accepting compliments, constantly feeling sad, depressed, anxious, ashamed or angry. Having low self-esteem may cause problems in relationships, at work and school.
Ways to improve your self-esteem and mental health and improve your self-confidence include: thinking about things you are good at and your strengths.
• Celebrate the small things in life or pat yourself on the back when you achieve even something small. Challenge your negative thinking, look for alternative explanations and put things into perspective.
• Think about things you can change and don’t worry about the things you can’t change.
• Avoid trying to do things perfectly – perfection is not always possible. Stop beating yourself up if you make mistakes, everyone makes mistakes.
• Do things you enjoy, it’s easier when you do things you enjoy.
• Be with people who don’t bring you down.
• Volunteer to help people, this can help you feel better about yourself.
• Exercise, it can improve your mood.
• Above all, be nice to yourself.
“Everything that happens to you is a reflection of what you bleieve about yourself. We cannot out perform our level of self-esteem. We cannot draw to ourselves more than we think we are worth.” Iyanla Vanzant
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County. (307) 250-2978.
