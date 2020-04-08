Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 31, 11:13 a.m., 1313 Sheridan. Smell of gas, investigated. Two units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 17 minutes.
March 31, 2:31 p.m., 1401 Bleistein. Overheating water heater, investigated. Three units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 16 minutes.
April 1, 10:24 a.m., milepost 71 on WYO 120 S. Motor vehicle accident, investigated. Four units, 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 51 minutes.
April 1, 8:17 p.m., 699 Road 6WX. Slash pile burning, investigated. Four units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 48 minutes.
April 4, 3:46 p.m., 39 Wall. Grass fire, extinguished. Five units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 44 minutes.
April 5, 10:49 p.m., 707 Sheridan. Alarm, investigated. Three units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
