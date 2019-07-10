The Winchester rifle is an American icon, the gun that won the West. Hundreds of fans of these rifles and other antique arms will be in town for the annual Winchester Arms Collectors Association Cody Show.
“It’s the biggest Winchester show that we have,” said show manager Vinny Martin.
The show runs for three days, starting on Friday at the Riley Arena. Exhibitor hours are 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Early entry passes are available, allowing holders to peruse the tables as vendors, set up 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $8 for general admission, $20 for a three-day pass and $35 for early entry. WACA members and kids under 12 get in free.
The show is a staple of Cody’s summertime events calendar and has been coming to town for 44 years. A maximum of 330 vendors can set up and around 320 of those tables have already been spoken for.
In addition to arms-making, Winchester has also dabbled in consumer goods, providing another niche for collectors of the company’s products.
“We’ll have original boxes of ammo, Winchester calendars, can openers and roller skates,” Martin said.
The Sharps Collectors Association, which focuses on the single-shot Sharps rifle, also participates in the event, ensuring that examples of those famed long-range guns will also be on hand.
Whether to buy or just to look, Martin encouraged the public to attend.
It’s open to all,”he said. “Enthusiasts and collectors alike.”
