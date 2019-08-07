Preliminary study results of four dry bean varieties will be presented at the “Dry Beans and Sustainable Farming Practices” mini field day 9-10 a.m. Aug. 15, at the Powell Research and Extension Center, 747 Road 9.
This event is free and open to the public.
Yield, growth indicators and nitrogen fixation preliminary results from one prostrate and three upright varieties of pinto beans – Poncho, COSD-7, Monterrey and Windbreaker – under two tillage treatments and two sprinkler irrigation levels will be discussed.
The study integrates edible dry beans into a three-year rotational study that includes sugar beets and barley and evaluates the fixed nitrogen in the soil after harvest that could reduce the nitrogen application on the next crop.
“People can benefit from this study by learning what varieties perform the best with minimum tillage practices and discuss pros and cons of the management strategy,” said Jeremiah Vardiman, University of Wyoming Extension agriculture and horticulture educator.
For more information contact Vardiman at (307) 754-8836 or jvardima@uwyo.edu.
