The Meeteetse Museums is working on a COVID-19 Journal Project.
The coronavirus is affecting each community differently and the Meeteetse Museums wants to document how it is affecting Meeteetse.
Various historical organizations throughout the nation have started COVID-19 journal projects. These will someday provide first-person narratives for anyone looking into the coronavirus.
Museum staff are asking all Meeteetse community members to contribute to this effort. Business owners, ranchers, health care and oil field workers, students, teachers and more – they want to know how social distancing and self-quarantine is affecting you every day.
Journal entries don’t have to be essays. Photographs, drawings and videos can all be first-person narratives.
They encourage you to be creative. Entries don’t need to be submitted daily, but the more thorough the better.
All journals collected will be stored in the archives of the museum.
Upon submission, staff will require you to sign a release, which allows your journal entry to be accessible by researchers and allows for staff to care for the submission so it will be available to the public for as long as possible. This can all be done online or by mail.
By agreeing to donate your COVID-19 journal, it is understood the purpose and intent of the gift is to transfer and assign all rights, title and interest in the journal you possess to the Meeteetse Museums. The Museums may make discretionary use of the donated materials to include exhibition, display, publication, digitization for preservation and access purposes, and making materials available for research and scholarship.
The Museums reserve the right to decline any submission inappropriate for the project.
For more information, email programs@meeteetsemuseums.org.
