On Sunday, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Cody will host A Night of Remembrance and Prayer to honor families, relatives and friends who have departed.
The service will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1333 Monument Street in Cody and is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Following the service, light dinner will be provided for the guests.
The Night of Remembrance and Prayer is a time when all can gather together to honor those lost along the way. The service will include prayers, readings and music.
There will be time for reflection and lighting up candles in remembering the departed ones. This service is offered by St. Anthony of Padua Music Ministry and Friends under the direction of Patricia Wormington. The theme of this service is “Be Still My Love, Know that I am God.”
The public is cordially invited and welcomed to attend.
