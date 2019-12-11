Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Adam Klessens, $90; James Zumbo, $90; Jennifer Melody, $125; Abigail Solie, $88; Rhiannon Jones, $90; David Hough, $105; Richard Askvig, $105; Julia Miner, $90; Michael Bromley, $82; Colton Perkins, $90; Michael Romango, $90.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
George Turechek, driving under the influence of alcohol, $905; Philip Dobbins, no seat belt, $25; Philip Dobbins, failure to stop at stop sign, $135; Sarah Lowe, expired temporary license, $125; Deanna Smith, no seat belt, $25; Stephen Spiering, careless driving, $225; Gina Eades, meeting or passing stopped school bus, $195; Douglas Gail, meeting or passing stopped school bus, $195; Brenna Gillaspie, no seat belt, $25; Steven Hickman, no registration and improper tabs, $75; Teresa Hollinger, failure to yield to traffic, $75; Stephen Spiering, illegal traffic signals, $100; Nyle Harris, breach of peace, $505; Michael Labazzo, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Patrick McCord, no seat belt, $25; Michael Newton, no seat belt, $25; Rita Christie, invalid documents, $125; Thomas Trow, no seat belt, $25; Jeffrey Lazar, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Safak Sahin, Las Vegas, $120; Ronnette Turner, Aurora, Colo., $125; Roman Stukel, Minnetonka, Minn., $90; Stephanie Lovelett, Casper, $105; Michael Winn, Red Lodge, $90; Jacqueline Owen, Billings, $105; David Quaka, Aurora, Colo., $88; Michael Bowen, Belgrade, Mont., $82; Edward Stiles, Katy, Texas, $90; Stephen Gonzales, Corona, Calif., $105; John Bennion, Billings, $120; Gaspar Barranco, Sunrise, Fla., $405; Joel Fink, Swarthmore, Pa., $130; Broc Christensen, Harrisville, Utah, $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jacob Rooney, Lovell, interference with a peace officer and use of controlled substances, $1,005; Katherine White, Steamboat Springs, Colo., failure to merge for emergency vehicle, $150; Robert Johnston, Cowley, invalid documents, $125; Sidney Pederson, Roseville, Minn., shooting across the roadway and failure to obtain proof of landowner permission to hunt, $135; Dale Schaecher, Lindsay, Neb., shooting across the roadway, $235.
