Local fundraising thrift store Encore recently gave out four checks of $3,500 each to four local organizations.
Organizer Ann Simpson said it was the result of nine months of sales. The all-volunteer organization has also been helped by building owners Erynne and Ryan Selk, who gave the organization the building to use for free.
Funds were given to the Park County Animal Shelter, Yellowstone Behavioral Health, Sleeping Giant and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
