Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Angela Johnson, $125; Joseph Majetich, $88; Thomas Seeman, $88; Gary Conner, $90; Caroline Foy, $88; Fawnda Howard, $15.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Annie McWilliams, no seat belt, $25; James Porter, reckless endangering, open alcohol container and speeding, $678; Amber Fletcher, reckless driving and attempting to flee from police, $1,105; Hannah Snelson, shoplifting under $1,000, $505; Jennifer Kniffen, invalid documents, $125; Michaela Shaw, driving with invalid license, $355; James Langston, driving with invalid license, $455; Barry Adams, hunting on private land without permission, $1,435; Maurie Taylor, breach of peace, $255; Spencer Burns, use of controlled substance, $655; Jacqueline Williams, invalid driver’s license, $75; Mariah Raile, driving with invalid license, $435; Raile, no proof of insurance, $500; Martin Maclennan, failure to stop at established check station, $85; Kelton Hennrich, driving without proper lights, $85; Timothy Acord, oversized vehicle sign and warning lights, $125; Dylan Ray, driving with invalid license, $435; Ray, no seat belt, $25; Zachary Robinson, defrauding drug and alcohol test, $505; Jasper Jenson, theft under $1,000, $305; Laura Burckhardt, taking wrong species of game animal, $235.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Justin Carnahan, Malta, Mont., $125; James Fink, Greybull, $90; Heather Haley, Billings, $110; Danner Davidson, Burlington, $100; Twila York, Bozeman, Mont., $90; Bethany McClain, Sandstone, Minn., $90; David Rockafellow, Clearmont, $100.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Normal Reel, Scottsdale, Ariz., driving under the influence of alcohol, $905; Farid Khan, Gillette, unlawful contact to cause bodily injury, $505; Kenneth Patnode, Bakersfield, Calif., hunting in the wrong area, $235; Danner Davidson, Burlington, no seat belt, $25; Travis Ahner, Wright, taking more than game limit, $200; Patrick Keller, Byron, taking wrong sex of animal, $235; Samuel Kunkel, Billings, no child safety restraint, $65.
