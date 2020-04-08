Austin Derrik Russell and Braxton Dennis Russell were born March 25, 2020, at Ivinson Hospital, Laramie, to Camille Walton Russell and Taylor Russell of Laramie.
The boy twins weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and 5 pounds 6 ounces.
Grandparents are Derrik and Noma Walton of Cody and John and Tiffany Russell of Jackson.
Great-grandparents are Lorretta Derr of Cody; Roger and Sherry Walton, Littleton, Colo.; and Dennis and Shirley Russell, Pocatello, Idaho.
Mathew Ricardo De Niz was born April 3, 2020, at West Park Hospital to MaLinda Jan De Niz and Heriberto De Niz of Worland.
He weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces.
Mathew join a 1-year-old sibling, Helen.
Grandparents are Mathew and Jill Roberts and Ruperto and Esperanza De Niz.
Cooper Hubbard was born April 2, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Ben and Shawn Hubbard of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces.
Cooper joins four siblings: Caiden, 17, Callum 10, Christopher, 4, and Catherine, 2.
Grandparents are Jody Frazier, Powell; Ann Sharkey, Missoula, Mont.; and Duncan Hubbard, Polson, Mont.
Grey Henry Rockey was born April 1, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Randy and Stephanie Rockey of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces.
Grey joins an 11-year-old sibling, Gavin.
Grandparents are Dave and Peggy Rockey and Mark and Kay Neddermeyer.
Tuck Charles Wright was born April 1, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Cameron and Gabbralee Wright of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Grandparents are Eric and Jaci Wright and Rick and Cheryl Barrus.
