U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi is accepting applications for nominations to the U.S. military service academies for the 2020-21 school year. Every year, Enzi gives Wyoming youth considering military careers the opportunity to apply for a nomination to the Air Force Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Academy.
All applicants for service academies require a nomination and an appointment.
The application, procedures and specific criteria are available on Enzi’s website. For additional information, please contact Martha Wilson at (307) 772-2477 or Martha_Wilson@enzi.senate.gov. Complete application packets are due to Enzi’s Cheyenne office by Nov. 5 at 2120 Capitol Ave. St. 2007 Cheyenne, WY 82007. Enzi’s committee will interview qualified applicants on either Dec. 6 or 7.
