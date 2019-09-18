Hometown Humanities and the Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery are partnering to bring an Afternoon Victorian Tea with Nancy Cooper Russell on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Twin Elk Lodge, Rock Creek Resort.
Tickets are $8 per person. Enjoy a cup of tea and a light snack as the afternoon begins with a brief introduction about tea etiquette and history. Then independent scholar and actress Mary Jane Bradbury will become Nancy Cooper Russell in “Kid Gloves and Brass Knuckles: The Life of Nancy Cooper Russell.” Against the backdrop of the social and political reform of the early 1900s, Nancy Cooper Russell was a woman ahead of her time. A self-taught business woman with the ability to take charge, Nancy helped Charles M. Russell become the highest paid living artist of his time.
Art historians consistently give her credit for being the reason the world has the extraordinary Russell paintings and sculptures that grace galleries and private collections today.
Reservation requested. Call the Arts Guild to register 406-446-1370.
