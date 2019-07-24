University of Wyoming, 2019 spring semester graduates from Park County
Cody
• Bachelor of Arts: Alexander Bjornestad, Julia Demple, Alex Nicholson, Emily Reed, Kyla Schuebel, Walker Williams.
• Bachelor of Science: Jack Caulton (double BS), Morgan Cloud, Sky Gritten, Neta Hansen, Adam Klessens, Amie Luther (dental hygiene), Brittany McDonald, Baillie Murray, Danelle Wood.
• Bachelor of Science, College of Engineering: Max Dickerman (chemical), Noah Rivera (petroleum), Jorden Schulte (mechanical), Walker Williams (mechanical).
• Master of Public Administration: Traci Hodgins.
• Master of Science: Laura Arnold, Brandon Hinze.
• Doctor of Education: Stephany Anderson.
• Doctor of Pharmacy: Wyatt Fabrizio.
Meeteetse
• Bachelor of Science: Seth Bennett.
Powell
• Bachelor of Arts:: Kalea Eller, Erika Minemyer.
• Bachelor of Science: Lydia Allen, Kinsey Ashby, Chase Bruner, Jenni Ebersberger, Denice Escalante, Logan Harsh, Moriah Miller (computer science), Lexie Nemitz (nursing), Jeffrey Pool, Laura Rodriguez, Laura Schaefer (family and consumer sciences, certificate), Natalee Smith, Torri Tuttle.
•Master of Social Work: Christa Buhler (certificate).
• Master of Science: Steven Reynolds, Michael Ursuy.
• Bachelor of Science, College of Engineering: Delaney Dent (chemical).
• Bachelor of Music: Celine Hall.
• Certificate program: Jason Sleep.
