Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Peter Schneider, $90; Jason Severns, $120; Christine Reedy, $90; Denny McVey, $90.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Heather Morningstar, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,005; Stephen Parker, driving with suspended license, jail 120 days, 100 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $555; Felicity Zaffarano, driving with invalid license, $305; Clifford Miser, failure to perform duty upon colliding with vehicle or property, $235; Todd Phelps, breach of peace, jail 180 days, 115 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $405.

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Dontae Garza, Burlington, $90; Charles Bugger, Bozeman, Mont., $88; James Miller, Bluffton, Ind., $90; Dana Seay, Ten Sleep, $130; Cameryn Bishop, Billings, $170; Sean Dunn, Belfry, $88.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Isabel Matt, Cut Bank, Mont., use of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $455.

