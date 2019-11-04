In the future, a utopian society will be able to find peace and prosperity. They’ll do it by removing all emotion and individuality from its populace, in favor of structure and “true” equality.
At least, that is the future presented in “The Giver,” the play the Cody High School Drama Club will perform this fall. On Thursday-Saturday the Drama Club will have free public performances 7-9 p.m. at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Donations are accepted at the door.
“The Giver,” written by Lois Lowry, is one of the most popular children’s novels of all time. It tells the story of 12-year-old Jonas being chosen by his community to receive all the memories of their past so no one else has to remember them. Now understanding happiness and sadness, pleasure and pain, Jonas has to deal with his increasing dissatisfaction with the community that rejects both.
The play was adapted to stage by Eric Coble, and that version was specifically chosen by director Annamarie Victor.
“It is a book that they read in the middle school, and I have always loved ‘The Giver,’ Victor said. “I always thought it was an interesting story, and it talked about things that other books didn’t, and it covered the topics in such an artful way, and when I found out there was an adaptation for the stage, I just thought ‘We have to do this.’”
Victor was codirector of the last CHS Drama production “The Audition” alongside Bethany Sandvik. Sandvik’s tenure as the CHS Drama coach influenced her son, Jake Sandvik, a senior, to join the drama club years ago.
Jake Sandvik now plays the titular Giver, the man who gives the memories to Jonas. He said it was a particularly challenging role for him.
“It’s been harder than some of the other roles I’ve done,” Sandvik said. “It’s kind of difficult to get into the persona of my character; an older guy with a wise personality and important position. But it’s been an interesting challenge.”
Starting practice in mid-September, the drama club had little more than a month and a half to prepare for the play. Coupled with that, the rehearsal space also needed to be used for state drama rehearsals, which resulted in what Victor described as a “juggling act” between the two groups.
However, she and the actors have gotten a lot more confident as they get better through rehearsals, especially now that they are beginning to add the lights and sound to the practices.
Justin Wiegndas, a sophomore playing the main character Jonas, says that they’ll be more than ready for the real show.
“It’s been a little rough, in the beginning with the first read throughs and the state drama rehearsals at the same time,” Wiegndas said. “But as it gets down to the wire, it gets a lot more focus and we get better and better. I think it’s going to be a really good show. We worked hard on it and I’m hoping a lot of people will show up for it.”
