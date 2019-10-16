Friday, October 18
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, October 19
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Oktoberfest Wine and Beer Tasting fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Cody VFW. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Beer, wine and hors de’oeuvres will be available. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, door prizes and special door prizes for veterans.
Bear Spray Soiree, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunlight Sports.
Powell
Roundup for Rylee fundraiser, 5 p.m., Eagles.
Monday, October 21
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Cookie jar fundraiser and chili dinner, 5 p.m., Cody VFW. All funds raised go to support veteran Joel Mitchell, who has a brain tumor, and to his family.
Tuesday, October 22
Cody
Cody Club Roundtable, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
