Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Rodger Howard, driving while license suspended, $100 fine; $10 court cost; Robert Burns, speeding in school zone, $125; Donald Champlin, speeding, $77; Aaron Billin, speeding, $80; Caitlin Tatum, passing school bus with red flashers and stop sign displayed, $250; Joseph Acott, no seatbelt, $60.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Stacey Harris, public intoxication, $410; Joseph King, public intoxication, $300, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Desiree Kebler, Worland, speeding, $77; Darryl Thomas, Meeteetse, running red light, $50; Alison Guerrero, Powell, no liability insurance, $400, $10.
