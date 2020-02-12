Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Rodger Howard, driving while license suspended, $100 fine; $10 court cost; Robert Burns, speeding in school zone, $125; Donald Champlin, speeding, $77; Aaron Billin, speeding, $80; Caitlin Tatum, passing school bus with red flashers and stop sign displayed, $250; Joseph Acott, no seatbelt, $60.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Stacey Harris, public intoxication, $410; Joseph King, public intoxication, $300, $10.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Desiree Kebler, Worland, speeding, $77; Darryl Thomas, Meeteetse, running red light, $50; Alison Guerrero, Powell, no liability insurance, $400, $10.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.