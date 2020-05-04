Would you like your experiences and memories to be archived for the future to help tell the story of the pandemic in Wyoming?
The Wyoming State Archives would like that too.
Items like diaries, written accounts, videos, vlogs, pictures and other documents will allow future researchers a better picture of life during the current pandemic. Collecting these items now will ensure that the memories survive. The more stories that are added, the more complete a picture scholars of the future will see. Staff welcome submissions from any and all viewpoints, and communities large and small.
Submissions may be curated by the Wyoming State Archive’s staff to give the most complete representation of Wyoming’s response to the pandemic.
The Wyoming State Archives collects paper, photographs, and digital items only. If you have a three dimensional artifact (like a homemade face mask or sign), consider contacting the Wyoming State Museum wyomuseum.state.wy.us/Contact/Contact.aspx?ID=jennifer.alexander.
