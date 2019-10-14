Retired Staff Sgt. Joel Mitchell served in the U.S. Army and Wyoming National Guard for more than 20 years.
Now his family and friends are working to help him and asking for community support after a recent terminal brain cancer diagnosis.
His mother Nancy Haynes of Thermopolis said a fundraiser Sunday at the Cody VFW Hall is to raise funds for the family’s medical bills and to set them up with a new housing situation with land for their animals.
Haynes said Mitchell’s wife Stefanie also would love to finally have the honeymoon they have never been able to go on in nine years of marriage.
“She wants to take him on a cruise,” Haynes said. “And they need a place where he can live out his life in peace.”
The chili and corn bread dinner and cookie auction is 5-9 p.m. For more information call Downrange Warriors organizer Dana Sander, (307) 250-2018.
Last weekend he asked for people to help set up a new home for Mitchell and his wife on the South Fork.
Now people are working to get it ready for the family. Funding from Sunday's event will help.
An executive desk made by another local veteran is also being raffled off to help raise funds at go.rallyup.com/combat-veteran-desk-raffle.
