Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Justin Vander Werff, $90; Lonnie Whitlock, $86; Jennifer Scott, $130.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Michael George, no seat belt, $25; failure to stop at stop sign, $135; Garret Henderson, shoplifting under $1,000 and under 21 years old possessing alcohol, $715.19; Christopher East, breach of peace, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $505; Michael Clarke, no seat belt, $25; Benjamin Daniels, hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers on private land without permission, $435; Skylor Spomer, fishing in closed waters, $135; Katherine Lewis, falsely reporting a crime, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $955.

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Jon Franklin, Casper, $130; Jeffrey Gerritsen, Philadelphia, Pa., $90; Ransom Logan, Thermopolis, $15; Robert Wilson, Lahoma, Okla., $65; Hart Hedges, Lander, $90.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Tamarick Hines, Tulsa, Okla., driving under the influence of alcohol – second offense in 10 years, $1,005; Christopher Kerr, North Bend, Wash., fishing without a license, $235; Samuel Torrez, Worland, driving with invalid license, $355.

