Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Justin Vander Werff, $90; Lonnie Whitlock, $86; Jennifer Scott, $130.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael George, no seat belt, $25; failure to stop at stop sign, $135; Garret Henderson, shoplifting under $1,000 and under 21 years old possessing alcohol, $715.19; Christopher East, breach of peace, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $505; Michael Clarke, no seat belt, $25; Benjamin Daniels, hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers on private land without permission, $435; Skylor Spomer, fishing in closed waters, $135; Katherine Lewis, falsely reporting a crime, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $955.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jon Franklin, Casper, $130; Jeffrey Gerritsen, Philadelphia, Pa., $90; Ransom Logan, Thermopolis, $15; Robert Wilson, Lahoma, Okla., $65; Hart Hedges, Lander, $90.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Tamarick Hines, Tulsa, Okla., driving under the influence of alcohol – second offense in 10 years, $1,005; Christopher Kerr, North Bend, Wash., fishing without a license, $235; Samuel Torrez, Worland, driving with invalid license, $355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.