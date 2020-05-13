Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 8, 8:19 p.m., 239 Hawk Drive. Report of smoke in distance, thought lightning fire. Smoke from chimney, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 56 minutes.
May 9, 2:55 p.m., 2102 Pioneer Ave. Fire alarm, investigated, 2 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 25 minutes.
May 9, 3:22 p.m., 2102 Pioneer Ave. Fire alarm, determined to be refrigerator motor, 1 unit and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 13 minutes.
May 10, 2236 119 2AB, smell of something electrical burning. Investigated, 3 units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 29 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.