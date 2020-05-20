Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Colton Offley, careless driving – crash, $300, $10.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
James Shelton, animal at large, $75; Autumn Maltby, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, $500, $10; Allen Bowles, dog at large, $75; Dalton Donahoo, shoplifting, $750, $10; Michael Royer, animal at large, $75; Ashley Overfield, public intoxication, bench warrant – failure to pay; Aidan Snider, open container, bench warrant – failure to pay.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Dena Brewer, Lula, Ga., speeding in school zone, $175, $10 court cost; Savannah Ruiz, Worland, improper backing – crash, $200; Alison Guerrero, no liability insurance, bench warrant – failure to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.