CIVIL ACTIONS
Sharon Herrera and Thaddeus Weglarz v. Consolidated Insurance Company, Joanne Pitarys and Progressive Northern Insurance Company; The defendants have submitted an objection to a cross-motion for summary judgement. Weglarz and Herrera assert that Pitarys was traveling too fast for conditions in 2016 and crashed into the back of their vehicle. They are seeking restitution for medical bills and other expenses and believe themselves entitled to $500,000.
Jerry Woodward and Angela Woodward v. Geo R. Pierce, Inc.; A Nov. 14 hearing was set on the defendant’s motion for summary judgement. The Woodwards allege the defendant sold them a defective premanufactured modular home. They are suing for an undefined amount greater than $50,000. The defendant claims The Wyoming Mobile Home Warranty Act of 1975 does not apply to modular homes.
Heavens Peak Behavioral Health Services Inc. and Trinity Teen Solutions Inc. v. Patrick Thompson; The plaintiffs argue that Thompson owes them a combined $123,754.24 for unpaid services. Thompson alleges the plaintiffs misrepresented their services and breached their contracts and has filed a counterclaim.
Trinity Teen Solutions Inc. v. United Behavioral Health; A Sept. 14 pretrial conference and Sept. 29 bench trial was scheduled. TTS is requesting declaratory relief against UBH for its request to receive money back due to an overpayment. The case was in federal court but now has returned to the state level.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Erin Royer; Royer pleaded guilty to breaking her probation stemming from a deferred guilty plea to delivering Schedule III controlled substance hydrocodone in 2013. Her new guilty plea for breaking probation contains the condition that her guilty plea for delivering the controlled substance is no longer deferred. In addition, she is sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and $1,000 in court fees. Royer must pay back the debt at a rate of $100 per month. If she commits another crime she could be assessed a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 219 days served. Royer tested positive for methamphetamine and oxycodone and was in the presence of a felon in July 2018 while on 4 years supervised probation.
State v. Mallory Smith; State v. Mallory Smith; Smith’s sentence will be modified upon verified receipt of an inpatient bed date at Cedar Mountain Center. In October, she was issued 90 days in jail with credit for 26 days served. During last summer, Smith failed or didn’t show up for drug tests on eight occasions and was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a valid driver’s license.
State v. Brett McKinley; McKinley is facing a felony charge for fraud by check in the value of more than $1,000, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for reckless driving, attempting to flee or elude police officers and possession of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. McKinley is accused of fraudulently purchasing $10,152.77 in power tools from stores in early October.
State v. Carl Watts; A 4 p.m. Nov. 15 competency and bond modification hearing was set for Watts. In September, Judge Bill Simpson ordered he seek a mental evaluation from the Wyoming State Hospital. Watts is facing charges for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography, a felony considered sexual exploitation of a child, carrying a 5-12 year prison sentence and up to $10,000 fine. He is accused of possessing and posting on social media site Tumblr six different photos that constitute as blatant child pornography.
