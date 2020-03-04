The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Park County at the completion of the 2019 fall semester.
Cody students include: Evan M. Anderson, Ph.D.; Shyann Lee Baxter, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences; Benjamin Dale Flickinger, Bachelor of Science; Hannah M. Helvey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jestyn Hicks, Bachelor of Science; Rachael Ann Mrozinsky, Bachelor of General Studies; Katrina Ruth Shiveley, Bachelor of Arts; Jennifer Paula Walsh, Bachelor of General Studies; Megan Welch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Powell students include: Carter Ryan Baxter, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Kimberly Conner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Callee Erickson, Bachelor of Science; Kylee A. Gibson, Juris Doctor; Gabrielle M. Hirsch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Aimee Kawano, Bachelor of Science; Karen J. Roles, Certificate; Kaden B. Stenlund, Bachelor of Science; Kendall D. Stenlund, Bachelor of Science; Crista M. Stutzman, Bachelor of Arts; Jedidiah Vilhelms Vaskis, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Haley Nicole Wichman, Bachelor of Science.
