Cain Anthony Hodson-Friday was born Nov. 12, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Robert Friday and Kaelyn Hodson of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 9.9 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Richard Hodson, Janet Sturgeon and Jerod and Viancy Friday.
Isaiah Thomas Charles Higbie was born Nov. 9, 2019, at West Park Hospital in Cody to Aspen Higbie and Kurt Bailey.
He weighed 6 pounds.
Grandparents are Cooper and Jamie Jackson, Angela Higbie and Tony Higbie.
