Meeteetse and Cody will celebrate Ferret Day with wide-ranging events Saturday.
Programs include a visit from a live ferret and a free showing of the movie “Ferret Town.”
Activities begin in Meeteetse at 10 a.m. The film showing is at the Cody Theatre at 7 p.m.
The main program, which will also include music from the Basin Fiddlers, 1-4 p.m., plus an open microphone for other performers, celebrates the discovery on the Hogg Ranch in Meeteetse in 1981 that the black-footed ferret was not extinct.
The family dog delivered a ferret from the neighborhood to the house and set off what is now close to a 40-year saga of species recovery.
Other ferrets were rounded up and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been breeding them, then gradually returning some to the wild, including in Meeteetse, where they are embraced.
As part of the annual Ferret Day event, begun in 2016, Kris Hogg will give a presentation about the history of the ferret in the area and on the ranch.
Officials from Wyoming Game and Fish will report on the status of the ferret around the state.
A live ferret from the Colorado breeding center will come to town, according to Amy Phillips, the Meeteetse Museums’ director of education.
“This is your chance to see North America’s most endangered animal – the black-footed ferret,” Phillips said.
Meeteetse does have a human impersonator ferret mascot called Farrah, who mingles in costume for special occasions, though meltdown conditions prevailed on Labor Day when the temperature was in the 90s.
The mascot, a high school volunteer, is expected to resume the role on a cooler Sept. 28, Phillips said, “if she wasn’t scared off.”
If so, there will be backup, Phillips said, noting how the ferret mascot could progress to becoming a professional sports team mascot. This role could lead “to a potential career,” she said.
Other activities include “Little Ferret Games,” 10:30-11 a.m. at the school football field, craft and food vendors, and tickets given away to the evening “Ferret Town” film showing at the Cody Theatre.
Refreshments will be served at the theatre, the live ferret will be on hand, and a panel will discuss the ferret and answer questions.
Some footage has been added since locals last had the chance to see the movie, Phillips said.
