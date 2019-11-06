Hannah Christine Stamstad was born Oct. 31, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Matthew and Lola Stam stad of Greybull.
She joins a 6-year-old brother, Daniel, and a 2-year-old sister, Jordyn.
Grandparents are Mark and Janna Stamstad and Jose and Maricela Moreno.
Ian Joseph Reekers was born Oct. 29, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Scott and Rachel Reekers of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces.
Ian joins two siblings, Ella, 3, and Joy, 2.
Grandparents are Steve and Jolene Reekers and Greg and Paulette Koepp.
